Husband of Harpreet Kaur Gill pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder

Navinder Singh Gill has pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of his wife Harpreet Kaur Gill late last year at their home in Surrey, according to the B.C. Prosecution Service.

Harpreet Gill, 40, was found found critically injured from multiple stab wounds and died later in hospital. She worked as a teacher and was a mother to three young children.

Forty-year-old Navinder Gill was arrested at the scene of the crime in the 12700-block of 66 Avenue on Dec. 7, 2022, and released the next day.

He was re-arrested soon after and charged with second-degree murder.

Gagan Nahal, Navinder Gill's lawyer, said his client understands he made a mistake.

"He was very remorseful in court today," said Nahal. "It's a very tragic incident, that's all I can say."

Sentencing will take place in New Westminster Supreme Court at a date to be set next month.

According to Nahal, Harpreet Gill's family is expected to give victim impact statements at the sentencing.