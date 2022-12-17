Husband charged with murder after woman stabbed to death in Surrey

A Surrey, B.C., man has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his wife earlier this month, according to police.

Harpreet Kaur Gill, 40, died in hospital on Dec. 7 after she was found critically injured from multiple stab wounds. Her husband, 40-year-old Navinder Gill, was arrested at the scene in the 12700 block of 66 Avenue, but released the next day.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has now revealed that Navinder Gill was re-arrested on Thursday, and the murder charge was officially laid on Friday.

Police are not releasing any further information about their investigation, saying the case is now before the courts.