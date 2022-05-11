Husband and wife identified as victims in Abbotsford double homicide

A married couple in their 70s have been identified as the victims of a double homicide in Abbotsford, B.C., earlier this week.

Investigators are still collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses and say it's too early to speculate on whether 77-year-old Arnold De Jong and 76-year-old Joanne De Jong were the victims of a targeted attack or a random slaying, according to a statement from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

"The safety of the citizens in Abbotsford, and the community as a whole, are of the highest priority. Every available resource is being utilized," Abbotsford police Const. Paul Walker said in the statement.

The bodies of the couple were found inside a home in the 33600-block of Arcadian Way, a rural area in the north of the city, on Monday morning.

IHIT is asking for anyone with information about what happened to the De Jongs to come forward and speak with police by calling 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or emailingihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.