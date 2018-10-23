Canadians brace for Hurricane Willa's 'vengeance'
Category 3 hurricane forecast to hit hit west and southwestern Mexico with 'life-threatening storm surge'
Hurricane Willa is expected to make landfall Tuesday eveing along the coast of Mexico south of resort towns like Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan where people — including many Canadians — who live or holiday there are bracing for the storm in their homes or hotels.
The storm has weakened to a Category 3 but still threatens to hit west and southwestern Mexico with a "life-threatening storm surge," according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.
Surging waves already obliterate the usually calm beaches in the resort town of Mazatlan.
Winds at the heart of the storm are expected to top 193-kilometres-per-hour.
Denise King headed to Mexico from Chase B.C., in late September.
On Tuesday, she described the gloomy skies and says she has built herself a little nest in a washroom to weather the storm.
She said she has bought ice and lots of fresh fruit and vegetables to prepare.
But she's nervous, as she's already experienced one tropical storm.
"That even freaked me out. The thunder is like trains smashing. I never heard anything like that in my life," she said, as the surf roared in the background.
Former Vancouverite Alastair Porteous spent days sandbagging his Mazatlan restaurant, the Water's Edge Bistro, which often floods during regular storms.
He said that he's also hoping his older home — which is on a hill under tall trees — survives and does not get hit with any debris.
After a decade of life in Mazatlan, he's used to dramatic storms but said that this one seems different.
"I was in tropical storm Rick and I was amazed at the power of a tropical storm. It's amazing after going through something like that how really small the human race is when Mother Nature decides to exact revenge on us. And this is going probably be exponentially more powerful and more dangerous," said Porteous.
As he and others hunker down, Mike Valdez, 51, is doing the opposite.
The New Yorker says he's heading out to help his Mexican relatives who live closer to the zones where 7,000 to 8,000 people have been evacuated in the lower areas of Sinaloa state.
He loaded up his truck with supplies — from water to tuna fish and baby wipes — and headed south down the coast.
He plans to drive an hour or more to get to Rosario and Esquinapa where his aunts and uncles and other relatives lives.
This, as the city shuts down public transportation, cancels road tolls and shuts all services.
When asked if that's wise, he bristles.
"It's what you gotta do when things are bad," said Valdez.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.