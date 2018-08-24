Canadian tourists wait out Hurricane Lane as more flights to Hawaii cancelled

Canadians in Hawaii are watching the path of Hurricane Lane closely as the storm pummels parts of Hawaii with winds up to 97 km/h, leading to another day of cancelled flights.

Jackson Shafer was originally scheduled to fly home to Vancouver on Saturday, but WestJet cancelled the flight along with all outgoing flights from Hawaii on Friday.

Shafer​ and his family, on vacation in Oahu, have rebooked a flight for Monday. They're waiting to hear if those flights will go ahead.

Rob Cottingham is waiting for the storm to pass in Maui. He said he and his family have filled bathtubs with water to prepare for the weekend ahead. (CBC)

He said they've filled their bathtub with water and stocked up on food, among other things, to prepare for the weekend.

"We're not really worried about our safety, we feel pretty protected here, but we are worried about being able to get to the airport," Shafer said. "We're looking to leave Monday, as long as the roads don't close."

Jason Smith, who's in Maui with his wife and three children, is scheduled to fly home to Calgary later this weekend.

"We thought originally flying out Sunday wouldn't be so bad based on when the storm was supposed to hit, but now it's not looking so good," he said.

Torrential downpour

Hurricane Lane could be the most powerful storm to hit Hawaii since Hurricane Iniki in 1992.

Hawaii's Big Island has already seen severe flooding during the storm, with parts of the island soaked with 89 centimetres of rain in 48 hours.

Chevy Chevalier, a meteorologist with the U.S. National Weather Service, said the ground can't soak up any more water.

"The sponge is full," he said.

This satellite image provided by NOAA on Friday, Aug. 24, shows Hurricane Lane, whose centre was still south and west of the Hawaiian islands. Forecasters said the centre of the storm will move close to or over parts of Hawaii's main islands late Friday, bringing dangerous surf of six meters. (NOAA via the Associated Press)

Former Vancouverite Cam Muir, who now lives in Puna, described the rain as like being in a shower with no control over the water pressure — for 30 hours straight.

"It's all pretty scary," he said.

Before sunrise, Oahu was slammed with wind gusts of up to 97 km/h. Chevalier said Oahu and Maui will face hurricane or tropical storm conditions later Friday.

The hurricane was downgraded to a Category 2 storm on Friday, according to the service.

With files from Anita Bathe, Yvette Brend and the Associated Press

