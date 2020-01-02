Hunters Garden Centre still in Vancouver's heart after 67 years in business

Still Standing is a series about the small businesses in the Lower Mainland that have managed to stay open despite the challenges. Listen every second Tuesday on CBC Radio The Early Edition.

Along the Broadway corridor in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhood, seasoned and rookie gardeners alike can find nearly everything they need at a store that has been in business for over 60 years.

Hunters Garden Centre was first opened by David and Margaret Hunter in 1953. Back then, it was called Kingsway Garden Shop and was located at Kingsway and Rupert Street.

Miles Hunter, general manager for Hunters Garden Centre, is the grandson of David and Margaret Hunter, and the third generation in the family to run the store.

Back then, there were not a lot of garden centres, he said. Instead, gardeners would buy bedding plants at greenhouses, and go to a feed and supply story to buy fertilizer. Perennials would come from friends who could divide them from their gardens, he said, and trees and shrubs were sold at nurseries.

"To have a store where all of those things could be bought at one place was really my grandfather's idea to bring everybody together," Hunter told The Early Edition's Jason D'Souza.

Succulents at Hunters Garden Centre. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

In 1950, Hunter's grandfather bought a garden shop on West Broadway and Arbutus Street and renamed both the store in Kingsway and the newly acquired Broadway outlet the David Hunter Garden Centres.

The West Broadway store moved to Trafalgar Street in 2012, going by the name it is known by today.

Gardening is timeless

Hunters Garden Centre has gone through many changes over the years, and has had various locations. Today, in addition to the Broadway store, there is another location in Surrey's East Newton area.

Hunter says while the economy is always changing, the gardening business has reasonable consistency.

"Everybody that has one or two plants ... they're a gardener in my mind. So people are always looking for something," Hunter said.

"There are trends, and we do shift and we do change. In the last three years, we've seen an increase in the number of people buying house plants."

Bob Tuckey, assistant manager of Hunters Garden Centre is pictured at Vancouver store. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Duncan Roberts, who managed the West Broadway location from 1960 to 2003, says the current house plant trend reminds him of the same popular trend in the 1970s.

Roberts was hired by Hunter's grandfather.

"Still a few customers come in here that came in 60 years ago. They were quite young then, like me," Roberts said.

"It was great growing up with a company and a great family business ... and it's still standing."

A legacy of green thumbs

When Hunter was growing up, he knew he wanted to take over the business one day. But he says he never felt pressure from his grandparents or parents to run the business.

By age two, he was already learning how to take care of plants, he says.

Hunters Garden Centre in Vancouver. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Today, Hunter enjoys teaching his daughters — age three and one-and-a-half — how to plant. He says they already love running around in the garden.

If you have a suggestion for a store or business in the Lower Mainland that's been around for awhile and provides a specialized service, or has an unusual survival story, please email earlyed@cbc.ca

Listen to the full Still Standing here: