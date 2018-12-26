Hundreds of Richmond residents without power, hockey tournament on hold

BC Hydro is working to restore power to hundreds of properties in Richmond, B.C., after a wire was downed on Wednesday morning.

Up to 1,900 customers were affected at the peak of the outage, the utility said, but power was restored to many within a few hours.

About 550 customers are still without power as of 1:30 p.m. PT, including the Richmond Ice Centre, where a hockey tournament was scheduled. Eight games of the Richmond International Bantam Midget Hockey Tournament were postponed in the late morning because of the outage.

"We're trying to piece everything together for the games that were cancelled," said tournament registrar Jenny Ho.

BC Hydro does not have an estimate for when power will be restored, but said crews are on site.