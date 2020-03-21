Hundreds of hearts appear in windows after B.C. mom starts scavenger hunt to stay connected

On Tuesday night, Bailey Grose posted in a Prince George community Facebook group about an idea she had to get people to paste hearts in their windows to start a community-wide scavenger hunt.

In less than three days, she received photos of more than 700 hearts and the post had been shared by more than 1,100 people.

"It has been incredible," said Grose.

The mother of two was looking for something for her girls to do while they are at home social distancing because of COVID-19.

"I am attempting to bring the community together without any social interaction," she told Radio West host Sarah Penton.

Grose has received over 700 photos of hearts people have put in their windows. (Photo by Jolene Work)

She is asking people to cut, colour or paint hearts and hang them in their windows and then try to count as many as possible and post pictures to social media.

Even her neighbour, who doesn't have kids, has gotten in on it.

"I think it's the easiest thing that everyone can participate in. And kids love them and honestly all the adults are getting into it too. I just feel like it's a lovely thing," said Grose.

"If you're going out for a walk with your immediate family that you're social distancing with, your kids can check out the windows and make a little scavenger hunt look for hearts."

Grose started a Hearts of PG Facebook page where everyone can share photos of their window displays. (Photo by Monica Tran)

Her idea has spread all over the Interior of the province. Grose said she's been tagged in posts and gotten private messages from people in Chetwynd and even Valemount.

One person told her they counted 121 hearts while out on a walk in Prince George on Thursday.

"Everyone's excited and happy," she said.

Grose originally got the idea from a Facebook post she saw circulating with a similar idea with shamrocks, but it was only for St. Patrick's Day and she wanted to start something that would last longer.

She's now started a Hearts of PG Facebook group where everyone can share their photos.

"I've never had anything go viral," said Grose.

"But what it has done is, I feel less anxious and I've had better sleep since it started, because there's something good happening right now and it's showing up in my feed a lot more than all the heavier stuff."

