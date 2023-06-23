Humpback whale 'Poptart' returns to Salish Sea with new baby

Delighted whale watchers have spotted a trio of newborn humpback whale calves in the Salish Sea.

The mothers and babies are the first ones reported in the 2023 whale-watching season as humpbacks return to local waters from their winter breeding grounds near Hawaii or Mexico.

"There are three that we can confirm, and we'll probably hear of several more throughout the year," said Erin Gless with the Pacific Whale Watch Association.

Popular Humpback BCY1404 is the only first-time mother among the three, according to Gless. BCY1404 is also known by the nickname "Poptart," given to her by whale watchers for the way she would breach out of the water like a pop tart springing from a toaster.

"I first watched Poptart in 2016 when she was a newborn calf with her mom Big Momma. And now, finally, we get to see her come back with a calf of her own," said Gless.

It's believed Poptart gave birth to her firstborn in the waters off Maui. (Submitted by Anthony Kaulfuss, Prince of Whales Whale Watching, PWWA)

According to community scientist whale trackers, Poptart and fellow new mom BCY0523 were spotted with potential calves off Maui earlier this spring. BCX1675, the third mother spotted with a calf, was reported off Isla Socorro, Mexico, over the winter.

Baby humpbacks seen in the Salish Sea are typically born between late December and February, putting the age of the three calves between four and six months old.

Whale watchers and boaters alike must maintain a distance of at least 200 metres when viewing baby humpbacks, twice the distance of what's normally allowed.

"These babies are just discovering their watery world, and so they might not be as aware of vessels or used to being around vessels as their moms," said Gless.

Humpbacks typically remain in the local waters through late fall, feeding on krill and small fish like herring and candlefish.

Last year, a record 34 humpback whale calves were reported throughout the Salish Sea by researchers with the Canadian Pacific Humpback Collaboration.

The Salish Sea encompasses the waters off the southern coast of B.C., spanning an area from Desolation Sound in the north to Puget Sound in Washington state in the south.