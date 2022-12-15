3 humpbacks in 10 days struck by ships off B.C. coast 'devastating,' conservationist says

Conservationists and a First Nation are expressing worry after three humpback whales were struck by ships in northern B.C. waters in a 10-day span last month.

On July 20, Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) said a possible humpback strike happened near Wright Sound, south of Prince Rupert on the northwest coast. B.C. Ferries has said there is "very real potential" that its vessel, Northern Expedition, was the ship involved.

On July 21, another whale was struck near Kitimat, about 206 kilometres east of Prince Rupert. DFO did not say what type of vessel was involved in this incident.

The third incident happened on July 29 when a cruise ship struck a humpback in Hecate Strait, between Haida Gwaii and the mainland.

B.C. Ferries says it reported the July 20 incident to DFO and is co-operating with their review. It also said it has met with the Gitga’at First Nation to discuss the incident. (B.C. Ferries)

"Impact was felt on the vessel and blood was seen at the stern," DFO said.

"There were multiple humpback whales in the area and the vessel had altered course away from a Humpback whale when this animal was struck."

Hermann Meuter, director of the Pacific Whale Society, says so many reported strikes in such a short time is "devastating."

"Everybody here enjoys watching whales," Meuter said. "Each and everyone of us needs to be a little more cautious when they are travelling in the areas where whales are present."

Gitga'at First Nation is echoing those concerns.

"Gitga'at is deeply disturbed about whale strikes by ships in our territory," a statement from the Nation read. "Even a single whale's death is unacceptable."

Meuter and Gitga'at said with shipping traffic in the North Coast waters expected to increase, especially as the LNG Canada facility goes online, more needs to be done to protect humpbacks.

Hermann Meuter, director of the Pacific Whale Society, and the Gitga'at First Nation say with shipping traffic expected to increase as the LNG Canada facility goes online, more needs to be done to protect humpback whales. (Submitted by Sydney Dixon)

"Gitga'at has been working with the shipping industry and managers on shipping guidelines to foster greater waterway safety in our territory," the Nation's statement said.

"We will continue that work to encourage and insist on implementing measures that better protect whales."

Meuter said slower speeds for vessels should be mandated.

DFO says as of 2018, there were approximately 1,816 humpbacks off B.C.'s North Coast, up from 1,092 in the mid 2000s.

Under Canada's Species At Risk Act, humpbacks have been a "species of special concern" although were considered "threatened" until 2014.