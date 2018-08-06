Humans and raccoons can coexist in cities — but expert urges caution

Last week, a Victoria woman whose dogs were attacked by raccoons for a second time raised alarms about the danger of the animals.

But this type of aggressive behaviour is not typical for raccoons, according to an animal behaviour specialist from Toronto.

"A raccoon will get aggressive when they're hungry and you're standing between them and their food," Suzanne McDonald, an associate professor of psychology and biology at York University told All Points West host Megan Thomas.

"Or if you're a dog and you're cornering a raccoon."

At this time of year, raccoons are having babies and can be more protective and aggressive, McDonald said.

"But typically something has to happen to threaten the raccoon," she said. "Raccoons just don't wander around picking fights with other animals or people."

Rest by day, eat by night

That may be little consolation for Wendy Varga of Victoria. She says she intervened when raccoons attacked her dog in her backyard. One of the animals grabbed her foot with its claws and badly bit her leg.

Varga was treated at a hospital and is now recovering. Her dog is also recovering from puncture wounds.

Raccoons tend to rest all day, and forage for food all night. McDonald studies the animals through video surveillance and GPS collars.

"I know the secret lives of raccoons, and they spend a lot of time wandering around backyards, on fences, up and down trees, looking in garbage cans …"

A raccoon scratches itself on the 23rd floor ledge of a high-rise in St. Paul, Minn. in June after climbing up the building. City raccoons typically have very small territories compared to their country cousins. (Evan Frost/MPR News/Associated Press)

Small territory

A city raccoon has a small territory compared to a country raccoon. They are born, live, mate, have babies and die all within a three-block radius, according to McDonald's research.

Raccoons can adapt to cities, and tend to thrive in urban environments.

Those concerned about having raccoons near their homes should not feed them, never leave garage doors open and not get too close to them, says McDonald.

McDonald encourages pet owners to keep their animals indoors at night.

"We need to start thinking of the world from their perspective, and that makes it easier to coexist."

