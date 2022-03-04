Cloverdale Rodeo accused of discrimination in human rights complaint

The B.C. Human Rights Tribunal has agreed to hear a complaint against the Cloverdale Rodeo Association and City of Surrey alleging "hostile" conduct by management and a "demeaning" work environment.

The complaint alleges that workers and volunteers — particularly women, racialized people and people with disabilities — experienced discrimination at the rodeo.

"Cloverdale Rodeo and the City of Surrey upheld a hostile and poisoned work environment by failing to respond to race-based, disability-based, and sex-based harassment and discrimination," the complaint says.

Laura Ballance, the representative complainant and a long-time volunteer and contractor for the rodeo, says the decision to speak up was difficult, but it was the right thing to do.

Hardest decision of my professional career but I know in my heart it is the right thing to do. So many brave women, so many years, so many witnesses. If you are an employee, volunteer or contractor who has been impacted and would like to learn more: <a href="https://t.co/1C78TAyQwx">https://t.co/1C78TAyQwx</a> —@LauraBallance

The group complaint includes all contractors, employees, and volunteers of the Cloverdale Rodeo and Exhibition Association who may have experienced, witnessed, or complained about the hostile or demeaning conduct by the rodeo management or the board members between 2012 and July 12, 2021.

"As part of this class complaint, we have asked the tribunal to award remedies that go to address the systemic discrimination," said Rachel Roy, a lawyer with AQR Law who is representing the complainants.

Roy says the complaint seeks a ruling that the rodeo and city breached a section of the Human Rights Code, an end to the alleged breaches, and monetary damages for those who allegedly experienced the discrimination and harassment or who were fired without due cause.

They are also asking for anti-harassment and anti-discrimination training for the rodeo's management and board members, including city employees who are appointed to the board.

The Cloverdale Rodeo Association has not responded to CBC's request for comments.

The City of Surrey's legal services department said as this matter is before the tribunal, the city will not be commenting.

The parties have until April 4 to either agree to take part in mediation, or file their responses.

