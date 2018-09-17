Human remains found near Smithers

Police are investigating after human remains were found near Smithers, B.C.

Smithers RCMP, the RCMP North District Major Crime Unit and the B.C. Coroners Service say they're working to identify the body.

Police did not say exactly where or when the discovery was made. A statement released Sunday said further information won't be provided until the remains are identified.

Officers wouldn't confirm whether the remains are those of Jessica Patrick, an 18-year-old who was reported missing from the area on Sept. 3.

However, the town's mayor posted his condolences in a Facebook post.

"My heart goes out to all who knew her and loved her," Taylor Bachrach wrote.

On Sunday, a vigil was held at Bovill Square in Smithers for Patrick — a young mother and a member of the Lake Babine First Nation — and to honour missing and murdered Indigenous women.

With files from the Canadian Press

Read more from CBC British Columbia