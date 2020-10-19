Human remains found in recycling bin floating in English Bay deemed a homicide

Vancouver police are investigating after human remains were found in a large, blue recycling bin floating in English Bay off Kitsilano Point on Sunday.

A statement Monday said the Canadian Coast Guard found the bin at 11 a.m. PT after several people on the water reported it to 911. The B.C. Coroners' Service confirmed the remains inside were human.

The person's death has been ruled a homicide, according to police.

VPD Const. Tania Visintin said there was no information available on the description of the deceased or how they were killed.

"We are asking property managers for multi-dwelling buildings and local residents to check their recycling and garbage rooms to see if any large, blue, wheeled recycling containers are missing," she said.

Kits Point is a small pocket of the Kitsilano neighbourhood on the south side of English Bay, with Vanier Park bordering it on the east and Kits Beach on the west.

Investigators are asking that anyone who observed a blue recycling bin floating in the water to call the Major Crime Section with Vancouver police at 604-717-2500.

The death is the city's 15th homicide of 2020.