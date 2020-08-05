Human remains found in northern B.C. between Prince George, Purden Lake Provincial Park

The BC Coroners Service and RCMP are investigating after human remains were found near Prince George and Purden Lake Provincial Park in northern B.C.

Police say the remains were found August 1 near Highway 16, approximately 40 kilometres east of the city.

Coroners are conducting an investigation to determine the cause of death, while RCMP launch a parallel investigation. For now, police say they do not believe the public is at risk.

Highway 16 from Prince George west to Prince Rupert is frequently referred to as the Highway of Tears because of the number of women and girls who have gone missing or been murdered along the route.