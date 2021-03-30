Human remains found near Hope, B.C., under investigation by homicide detectives

Human remains discovered near the town of Hope, B.C., have led to the opening of a police investigation and an appeal to the public for information.

In a statement Tuesday, the RCMP's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said the circumstances surrounding the discovery in the area south of Silver Creek have been deemed suspicious, and police are reaching out to anyone who might know something.

Upper Fraser Valley RCMP officers were called to the area Monday at around 10 a.m., PT after someone discovered the remains, it said.

IHIT has taken over the investigation and says it is working closely with the RCMP and its forensics team, as well as the BC Coroners Service.

Police say they are still trying to identify the remains and notify next of kin.

RCMP are asking anyone who might have seen anything suspicious in the area to call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-4448, or reach out by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.