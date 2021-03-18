Homicide team investigating after human remains discovered in Burnaby

The RCMP's homicide team is investigating after human remains were found in Burnaby, B.C.

The remains were found in the 4300-block of Garden Grove Drive, in Greentree Village Park. A section of the park, including its playground, was surrounded by yellow police tape on Thursday morning.

No further details were immediately provided, but the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is expected to release more information later Thursday.