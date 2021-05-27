The RCMP's homicide team is investigating after the remains of a body were found near Highway 1 north of Hope, B.C.

Police were called to the scene, near the town of Yale, around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a statement. Officers found the remains when they arrived.

The Integrated Homicide Team has taken over the case. The statement released Thursday said the surrounding scene will be taped off for "a significant amount of time."

"Police are currently in the early evidence gathering stages of their investigation. No further information is available for release at this time," RCMP said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.