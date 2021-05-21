Man arrested after human remains found on fire in Surrey ditch: police

One man has been arrested after human remains were discovered in a ditch in a rural area of Surrey, B.C., early Friday.

RCMP were called to a small fire in the ditch at 48 Avenue and 168 Street around 4:20 a.m. PT. A spokesperson said remains were found as firefighters put out the flames.

Sgt. Elenore Sturko confirmed one man was subsequently arrested, but could not immediately confirm further details.

The RCMP's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is now investigating.

Sturko said the death is not believed to be related to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict and said there is no risk to the public.