RCMP investigate suspicious death after human remains found near Prince George

Human remains found last month near Prince George, B.C., have been identified and police say the death is suspicious.

The remains were spotted by a person walking just west of the Interior city on June 24.

An autopsy has determined the body is that of Brent Fulljames, 32, who was last seen in the same area on May 20, 2019.

He was reported missing four days later.

Fulljames had been in court in Prince George numerous times in the last decade. He'd served jail time for drug dealing and a gun offence.

He was sentenced in a break-and-enter in which his co-accused was convicted of making or possessing explosives. Fulljames last appeared in court in Prince George six months ago when a number of charges, including three firearms charges, were stayed by crown counsel. He was under a firearms ban until 2020.

The RCMP's serious crimes section is leading the investigation. Anyone with information about the Fulljames's activities on or after May 20 is urged to contact Prince George RCMP or Crime Stoppers.