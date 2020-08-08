Human remains found last week near Prince George identified as those of 34-year-old woman

The RCMP's Major Crime Unit says the human remains found last week in northern B.C. belong to 34-year-old Crystal Chambers from Prince George.

Chambers' remains were found on August 2, just east of the stretch of Highway 16 — from Prince George west to Prince Rupert — that is frequently referred to as the Highway of Tears because of the number of women and girls who have gone missing or been murdered along the route.

The BC Coroners Service conducted an autopsy that assisted in identifying Chambers. Police continue to investigate what lead to the woman's death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George police at 250-561-3300.