RCMP asking public to help identify human remains found near Merritt, B.C.

The B.C. RCMP is asking for the public's help identifying a man whose remains were found more than two years ago outside the City of Merritt, B.C.

In a statement Wednesday, RCMP said the remains were discovered outside city limits in September of 2019.

The overall condition of the remains indicates the man had been dead for an extended period of time, and the investigation will look into whether the man's death was a homicide, said RCMP Sgt. Janelle Shoihet.

"The Southeast District Major Crime Unit has assumed conduct of the investigation as police believe that criminality may have been involved in the man's death," she said.

Police have released a composite sketch of the man who they said is likely a light-skinned male, possibly of European descent, between 20 to 50 years of age with a muscular build, standing approximately six feet two inches tall and weighing 220 pounds.

He is believed to have had straight brown hair, brown facial hair, and no apparent tattoos or piercings.

Police also found remnants of clothing believed to belong to the man, including a grey T-shirt and a maroon zippered hoodie.

Investigators believe the man might not have been a resident of Merritt, but could have been from the Lower Mainland or Alberta.

The B.C. Coroners Service is also investigating.

Anyone with additional information or who is able to identify the deceased is asked to contact Merritt's Major Crimes Unit at 1-877-987-8477