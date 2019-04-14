Human remains found in burnt truck outside Oliver, B.C.

RCMP in Oliver, B.C. say they have found human remains in a burned-out truck.

Investigators found the truck still burning in a remote location east of the Okanagan municipality on Tuesday morning. Fire crews arrived to douse the flames until the truck was safe to examine.

At that point, Mounties say they found human remains among the debris.

Police say they have not identified the victim. The model and type of the burned vehicle is not clear, although it is some type of Ford truck.

Officers from RCMP South East Major Crime Unit, the BC Coroner and forensic investigators are assisting with the investigation.