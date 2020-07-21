Human remains found by boys building fort on Burnaby Mountain

Burnaby RCMP are investigating skeletal human remains that were found last week on Burnaby Mountain.

On Thursday evening, RCMP say they received a report from a 15-year-old boy and his mother. The boy told police he and a friend were building a fort in a forested area near Forest Grove Park when they found the remains.

RCMP and Integrated Forensic Identification Services have confirmed the discovery was human remains.

The Burnaby RCMP Serious Crimes Unit is still investigating the incident, but does not believe public safety is at risk.

The B.C. Coroners Service says its forensic specialists are also investigating and trying to determine how this person came to their unexpected death.

RCMP say the identity of the remains is still unknown.