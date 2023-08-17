Despite its struggles, new Nanaimo-Vancouver ferry's inaugural run gets rave reviews

It was not a ferry impressive first couple of days for a new company offering rides across the Salish Sea.

Hullo Ferries, which offers foot passenger service between downtown Nanaimo and downtown Vancouver, was scheduled to make its maiden voyage Monday but failed to launch, citing high winds and power issues at its berth on Vancouver Island. Strong winds also cancelled all scheduled sailings on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the company finally had a successful first sailing to the mainland and returned without incident to Nanaimo.

And despite the earlier challenges, passengers on that inaugural trip had nothing but good things to say about the new service.

"It was a really smooth ride. The engine was really quiet. We were just cruising, flying down the Strait of Georgia," said Keats Morton, who travelled to the island to visit his dad on Hullo's first trip out of Vancouver.

"I'll definitely be back," he said.

Hullo Ferries passengers review first trip: Despite delays, customers delighted with new Vancouver-Nanaimo ferry service. Passengers had rave reviews for the Hullo passenger ferry when it finally launched on Wednesday, after weather and technical issues cancelled its maiden sailings.

Elaina Wotten, who regularly commutes from Nanaimo to North Vancouver for work, said she was "stoked" to have a cheaper option than flying and a shorter commute time by sea.

"This is way better," said Wotten. "I can get to work in, gosh, 90 minutes, door to door."

Those reviews matched the attitude of Hullo Ferries CEO Alastair Caddick, who greeted passengers in Vancouver as they disembarked from the inaugural sailing.

"It was fast and comfortable and modern and got them right into downtown. I was on the dock as it came in, and there were a lot of smiling faces," he said.

Alastair Caddick, CEO of Hullo Ferries, greeted passengers in Vancouver after the inaugural sailing finally left Nanaimo Wednesday morning after two days of cancelled sailings. He says safety comes first, and the company plans to overcome early hiccups to be in it for the long haul. (Claire Palmer/CBC News)

Several private operators have previously attempted but ultimately failed to keep a passenger-only ferry service on this particular route afloat.

Caddick has done a lot of media interviews this first week as hiccups delayed Hullo's launch.

An expert in marketing and behavioural science says Hullo's transparency and candid approach could keep customers from jumping ship.

"The way in which they are communicating is just as important as, if not more important, than what they are saying and the way they in which are saying it seems to be pretty authentic and one that I believe, based on my research, resonates with consumers," said Murali Chandrashekaran, a professor at UBC's Sauder School of Business.

Passengers in Nanaimo line up for the first sailing of Hullo Ferries. (Claire Palmer/CBC News)

Caddick has said publicly, and the company has issued statements, acknowledging Hullo is in it for the long haul and plans to offer its service for many years.

"We are invested in Nanaimo to provide this service. We are going to be here for a long time, and we know that it will take time for us to earn the trust of the communities on the island and in Vancouver, and we are committed to the long term to earn that trust," said Caddick Wednesday on CBC's All Points West.

Chandrashekaran said it's all about trust when it comes to business, and the company has not shied away from fielding tough questions. But, he said, if next week resembles this week, it could start to hurt Hullo.

"That's going to hurt trust because what consumer's trust is shaped by is consistency, reliability and a general sense that I am trying hard to do the right thing here," said Chandrashekaran, speaking to CBC's The Early Edition Thursday.

Hullo Ferries is still getting its sea legs. It has been rough waters for Hullo Ferries as the inaugural voyage was cancelled due to high winds and power issues. We hear from marketing and behavioural science expert Murali Chandrashekaran about its less than perfect launch.

The Hullo fleet consists of two catamaran vessels, each with a capacity of 354 passengers.

It takes approximately 70 minutes to make the crossing, significantly faster than riding with B.C. Ferries, which continues to have its own hiccups despite dominating the market for decades. It is also significantly cheaper than flying, with one-way general tickets priced at $39.99.