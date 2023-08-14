New Vancouver-Nanaimo ferry service cancels inaugural sailings due to wind, power outage

There was no smooth sailing for the launch of a new ferry service across the Salish Sea on Monday.

The inaugural 6 a.m. sailing of Hullo, the new foot-passenger service between downtown Nanaimo and downtown Vancouver, was cancelled due to weather and power issues according to its operator, the Vancouver Island Ferry Company.

Hullo's 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. sailings were also cancelled.

In a statement Monday morning, Hullo chief executive officer Alastair Caddick said a citywide power outage in Nanaimo on Sunday night caused a loss of power to the berth and to the vessels, and it was crucial for the company to run an impact assessment across all systems to make sure it was safe to sail.

Caddick also said the Hullo team was monitoring weather conditions after Environment Canada issued an alert concerning high winds. That alert says winds could reach up to 30 knots (55 km/h) south of Nanaimo on Monday.

"While we recognize the anticipation and excitement surrounding our early sailings, our commitment to ensuring an impeccably safe voyage for our passengers is unwavering. As Hullo sets its course in these initial months, we are adopting a deliberately conservative stance, with the safety and well-being of our passengers steering our decisions," said Caddick.

The company said it will provide full refunds to passengers who were unable to travel Monday morning. Travellers can learn the status of their sailing by visiting hullo.com for up-to-date information.

The Coastal Celebration vessel, part of the B.C. Ferries fleet. The new Hullo ferry service offers passenger-only vessels as an alternative travel option. (B.C. Ferries)

The ferry line was set up as an alternative crossing option to B.C. Ferries or float plane, with a fleet of two high-speed catamaran vessels each able to carry 354 passengers. The trip between Nanaimo and Vancouver is estimated to take 70 minutes.

Several private operators have previously attempted but ultimately failed to keep a passenger-only ferry service between Nanaimo and Vancouver afloat.

Key issues have been debris on the sailing route and low passenger uptake. The B.C. Ferries route goes from Horseshoe Bay in West Vancouver to Departure Bay in central Nanaimo.