Sailings cancelled for a 2nd day on new Vancouver-Nanaimo ferry service

A new foot-passenger ferry service between downtown Vancouver and Nanaimo, B.C., is struggling to launch, after announcing a second day of cancelled sailings.

The Vancouver Island Ferry Company, which operates the Hullo ferries, had planned its inaugural sailings Monday but cancelled the trips, citing high winds and power issues at its berth in Nanaimo.

Later that day it announced Tuesday's sailings would be cancelled for the same reasons.

"While we recognize the anticipation and excitement surrounding our early sailings, our commitment to ensuring an impeccably safe voyage for our passengers is unwavering," said the company in a statement on its website

"As Hullo sets its course in these initial months, we are adopting a deliberately conservative stance, with the safety and well-being of our passengers steering our decisions."

Co-founder Rupesh Amin explains why Hullo Ferries passengers were stuck on the first day of service.

Revised schedule Wednesday

The company said it plans to sail on Wednesday but with a revised schedule until the end of the month. It will offer two daily departures from each city as opposed to four.

Hullo plans to sail from Nanaimo at 10 a.m. PT and 4:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday and from Vancouver at noon PT and 6:30 p.m. PT. It said the revised schedule would be in place until Aug. 30.

On Monday, Environment Canada had issued an alert concerning high winds for Vancouver Island. It said winds could gust up to 55 km/h on the Strait of Georgia off Nanaimo and continue into Tuesday.

On Tuesday the alert was no longer in place, but the forecast for Nanaimo said winds could still gust up to 60 km/h near the strait.

Hullo was set up as an alternative crossing option to B.C. Ferries or float plane, with a fleet of two high-speed catamaran vessels each able to carry 354 passengers. The trip between Nanaimo and Vancouver is estimated to take 70 minutes.

Several private operators have previously attempted but ultimately failed to keep a passenger-only ferry service between Nanaimo and Vancouver afloat.

Key issues have been debris on the sailing route and low passenger uptake. The B.C. Ferries route goes from Horseshoe Bay in West Vancouver to Departure Bay in central Nanaimo.

'Very upsetting'

Mayor of Nanaimo Leonard Krog said there is a desire in his municipality for additional transportation options to the mainland, so its delay is frustrating.

"The anticipated arrival and implementation of the ferry system, the fast ferry, has been such an important event for Nanaimo and so to see this start like this, it's very upsetting," he said.

Hullo said it plans to deliver on its promised service.

"Our long-term vision is not only to be a transportation provider but a pillar of reliability and trust in the community," said its statement.

All passengers with bookings on cancelled sailings will be offered refunds.