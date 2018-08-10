Huge Surrey barge fire proving tricky for firefighters

A raging barge fire on the Surrey side of the Fraser River is proving challenging to fire crews trying to put it out.

The huge blaze near the eastern foot of the Patullo Bridge broke out in the centre of a massive pile of scrap cars, appliances and metal floating in the river.

The fire appears to burning in a pile of crushed cars. (GP Mendoza/CBC)

"It's a challenge to get access to this fire because three sides are surrounded by water," said Surrey Deputy Fire Chief John Lehmann.

"The barge is probably 250 feet in length and the fire is burning in the middle of it. Given that our crews could only access it from the ramp, we're only able to get water on the front portion of the barge at this time."

Smoke from the barge fire. (Yvette Brend/CBC)

Lehmann said a fireboat from Vancouver was enroute. A tug with water spraying capability is also assisting in the effort.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Surrey?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Surrey</a> Barge fire smoke roiling 4 hours now near metal recycling scrapyard. <a href="https://t.co/Kyj0ZyM5kx">pic.twitter.com/Kyj0ZyM5kx</a> —@ybrend

Witnesses say they have heard a number of small explosions and a thick, acrid smoke is blanketing the area.

"The scrap material likely contains plastics and upholstery — that's what's burning, not the metal itself," said Lehmann. "Metro Vancouver is working with Fraser Health to determine the impact of the air quality. If an advisory is required they will issue one."

Surrey barge fire producing considerable smoke. If you encounter smoke, seek shelter inside, close windows and doors, reduce indoor pollution sources. If you experience symptoms follow the advice of your healthcare provider. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AirQuality?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AirQuality</a> <a href="https://t.co/qyfTAdCeW5">https://t.co/qyfTAdCeW5</a> —@MetroVancouver

Burnaby resident Teresa Heitzmaan said she rushed over after finding out about the fire, worried for her mother who lives three blocks away in the Bridgeview neighbourhood of Surrey.

The acrid smoke is spreading across the region. (GP Mendoza/CBC)

"She has a sleep apnea machine ... and we phoned her 10 times to inform her to shut the windows," she said. "It's not a good smell. It's like a chemical smell and we could see from the [Patullo] bridge that a barge with cars was burning."

That isn’t storm clouds, it’s smoke from a barge fire on the Fraser river. New Westminster smells like burning oil. <a href="https://t.co/1K72tSeBCr">pic.twitter.com/1K72tSeBCr</a> —@marthawithanm

One onlooker told CBC News that at the height of the fire the flames were shooting over 20 metres into the air.

Barge on fire under the patullo bridge <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/surreybc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#surreybc</a> <a href="https://t.co/0c4kJalc9P">pic.twitter.com/0c4kJalc9P</a> —@NJMcChillan

The fire was called in a 4:40 a.m. PT.

With files from Yvette Brend