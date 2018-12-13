Huge drug bust nets Surrey RCMP meth, 'super buff' painkiller and industrial pill press

Surrey RCMP held a show and tell with barrels and bags of drugs seized last month from two storage lockers in the 7200 block of 132 Street.

The haul included six kilograms of suspected methamphetamine — the equivalent of approximately 60,000 doses — along with 227 kilos of "super buff," a pain killer which is commonly used as a cutting agent to make cocaine more profitable.

The drugs were seized from two storage facilitates on 132 Street. (Tristian Le Rudulier/CBC)

An industrial pill press and over 100 dies used to produce high quality counterfeit prescription pills were also seized.

No arrests have been made, However, police say the sophisticated operation has ties with the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.