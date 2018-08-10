Huge barge fire raging in Surrey

A large pile of scrap cars appears to be the source of a raging barge fire burning on the Surrey side of the Fraser River, near the eastern foot of the Patullo Bridge.

The fire appears to burning in a pile of crushed cars. (GP Mendoza/CBC)

Witnesses say they have heard a number of small explosions.

The acrid smoke is spreading across the region. (GP Mendoza/CBC)

A thick, acrid smoke is blanketing the area.

Surrey barge fire producing considerable smoke. If you encounter smoke, seek shelter inside, close windows and doors, reduce indoor pollution sources. If you experience symptoms follow the advice of your healthcare provider. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AirQuality?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AirQuality</a> <a href="https://t.co/qyfTAdCeW5">https://t.co/qyfTAdCeW5</a> —@MetroVancouver

Burnaby resident Teresa Heitzmaan said she rushed over after finding out about the fire, worried for her mother who lives three blocks away in the Bridgeview neighbourhood of Surrey.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Surrey?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Surrey</a> Barge fire smoke roiling 4 hours now near metal recycling scrapyard. <a href="https://t.co/Kyj0ZyM5kx">pic.twitter.com/Kyj0ZyM5kx</a> —@ybrend

"She has a sleep apnea machine ... and we phoned her 10 times to inform her to shut the windows," she said. "It's not a good smell. It's like a chemical smell and we could see from the [Patullo] bridge that a barge with cars was burning."

Barge fire on the Fraser River being fought from the Surrey side. Looks like hundreds of junk cars igniting. <a href="https://t.co/J2WOvRlxss">pic.twitter.com/J2WOvRlxss</a> —@gpsmendoza

One onlooker told CBC News that at the height of the fire the flames were shooting over 20 metres into the air.

That isn’t storm clouds, it’s smoke from a barge fire on the Fraser river. New Westminster smells like burning oil. <a href="https://t.co/1K72tSeBCr">pic.twitter.com/1K72tSeBCr</a> —@marthawithanm

Fire crews are on scene.