New office tower planned for flagship Hudson's Bay building in downtown Vancouver

The redevelopment plan for the Hudson's Bay building in downtown Vancouver will include a 12-storey office tower that keeps the century-old facade of the retail store, according to plans announced Wednesday.

Hudson's Bay Co. and its partner RioCan Real Estate Trust said the Bay store will remain at the site downtown along with other retail businesses as part of the redevelopment.

A statement said there will be about 32,500 square metres of retail space and another 93,000 square metres of office space in the tower — more floor space than inside Buckingham Palace.

The companies plan to improve access from the building to the Granville SkyTrain station directly below it, as well as to the Vancouver City Centre Canada Line station across the street.

The proposed redevelopment would see a glass tower top the existing structure. (Supplied by HBC Streetworks Development)

There will also be underground storage for up to 1,500 bicycles and a public pedestrian walkway with covered access to the building.

The statement said construction could start in early 2024 after an application is made to the city for rezoning, which could take about a year.