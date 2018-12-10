Bail hearing for Huawei CFO to resume in Vancouver

The bail hearing for a top executive of China's Huawei Technologies is set to continue in Vancouver on Monday, the next step in a case that has spooked international financial markets and stoked trade tension between the United States and China.

Meng Wanzhou, Huawei's chief financial officer, has been accused of burying her company's links to a firm that tried to sell equipment to Iran, despite U.S. sanctions. She was arrested in Vancouver on Dec. 1 and the U.S. is fighting for her extradition.

Canadian prosecutors argued against granting Meng, 46, bail during her first court appearance in B.C. Supreme Court on Friday. The businesswoman's lawyer insisted otherwise, saying she should be freed on bail due to her strong ties to Vancouver and fears for her health while incarcerated in Canada.

Justice William Ehrcke said he would think about proposed bail conditions over the weekend. The hearing will resume at 10 a.m. PT.

China calls for Meng's release

Meng allegedly used an unofficial company called Skycom to access the Iranian market between 2009 and 2014 — dealings that would be in violation of U.S. sanctions.​

It's also alleged Meng and other Huawei executives found out about U.S. criminal investigations into the company's practices and began to alter travel patterns to avoid American authorities during or around 2017.

Multiple fraud charges against her each carry a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

In a sworn affadavit, Meng said she is innocent and will contest allegations against her at trial in the United States, if she is surrendered there.

She was en route from Hong Kong to Mexico when she was arrested while changing planes at Vancouver International Airport.

China's leaders have lashed out against Meng's arrest, with the country's vice foreign minister calling the detention "extremely egregious," according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng summoned Canadian Ambassador John McCallum on Saturday and American Ambassador Terry Branstad on Sunday. He demanded that the U.S. vacate the arrest warrant, and warned McCallum of "grave consequences" if Meng is not released.

Asked Monday what those steps might be, foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said only that it "totally depends on the Canadian side itself.''

The proceedings have already upset trade relations between Canada and China — on Sunday, the B.C. government said it would be "rescheduling" the China leg of its Asian forestry trade mission over the "international judicial process" relating to Meng's arrest.

Bruce Ralston, B.C.'s minister of jobs, trade and technology, said the government "values its strong trade relationship with China, one based on mutual respect and close economic and cultural ties that have been established over many decades."

Ralston said his government will try to reschedule the talks.

In a bail application, Meng said she has longstanding ties to Vancouver dating back at least 15 years as well as two homes in the city.

Vancouver police are investigating an alleged break-in at one of those homes on Sunday morning.

Court documents reveal that Meng was once a permanent resident of Canada and show pictures of Canadian government-issued identification, including her social insurance number and B.C. ID. She relinqushed her residency nearly a decade ago.

Huawei is one of the world's biggest suppliers of network gear for phone and internet companies. Meng's father, Ren Zhengfei, is the company's founder and CEO.