Huawei's Meng Wanzhou to appear in Vancouver court on bail issue

A day after the U.S. Department of Justice announced a formal request for her extradition, the chief financial officer of telecommunications giant Huawei is set to appear in B.C. Supreme Court for a bail adjustment hearing.

Meng Wanzhou has been living under strict bail conditions in her Vancouver home since her release last December.

She is expected to make a brief appearance in the downtown court building on a matter related to the surety portion of her bail conditions.

It'll be the 46-year-old's first appearance before a B.C. judge since she was granted release on bail of $7 million last month.

Tuesday's appearance will come a day after a dramatic announcement by U.S. Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker of 13 criminal charges against Meng, Huawei, and its affiliates in the U.S. and Hong Kong.

The charges date back to 2009 on allegations concerning the relationship between Huawei and a company called Skycom that did business in Iran.

U.S. prosecutors claim Skycom was a hidden subsidiary of Huawei and accuse Meng of misrepresenting the relationship in order to induce U.S. banks to move money in violation of sanctions against Iran.

In the wake of Meng's arrest, Canada and China appear to have engaged in a growing diplomatic feud that has seen China arrest two Canadians and sentence a third to death for his role in an alleged drug conspiracy.

Meng and her husband own two homes in Vancouver, but she was arrested at the international airport in the B.C. city while in transit to Mexico and South America. Prosecutors claim she and other Huawei executives have been avoiding the U.S. since learning of an investigation into their activities.

In proceedings that drew an overflow crowd of international observers, a B.C. Supreme Court judge granted Meng bail in spite of arguments from prosecutors that she would be a flight risk.

Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, right, arrives at a parole office with a member of her private security detail in Vancouver, on Wednesday December 12, 2018.

Meng is living under 24-hour supervision for which she has to pick up the tab. Five friends with permanent ties to Canada also stepped forward to act as guarantors.

The terms of Meng's bail limit her movements to the Lower Mainland.

Her next scheduled court appearance was supposed to have been on Feb. 6.