The bail hearing for Huawei's chief financial officer continues for a third day in Vancouver on Tuesday, as lawyers continue to argue about her bail, flight risk and whether her husband would be the right person to act as his wife's jailer.

Meng Wanzhou's lawyers have pushed hard for the 46-year-old's release over two days in court. Meng, the daughter of Huawei's founder, has been detained in Vancouver since Dec. 1 at the request of the United States.

The U.S. has accused Meng of repeatedly lying to financial institutions about the relationship between Huawei and a company called Skycom, which did business in Iran in violation of international sanctions.

Meng's lawyer, David Martin, has pulled all the stops in fighting for his client's freedom while she awaits possible extradition, from an in-depth surveillance plan paid for by Meng to arguing she would "embarrass China itself" if she fled.

Meng is the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei. She serves as chief financial officer and deputy chair of the company's board. (Maxim Shipenkov/EPA)

Martin also told the court that Meng's husband would pledge a total of $15 million — including the value of two Vancouver homes and $1 million in cash — and would live with her to ensure she obeys court conditions.

However, Justice William Ehrcke questioned whether Xiaozong Liu could provide a surety, because he is only in Canada on a temporary visitor's visa. The justice said the form to provide the financial guarantee dictates it must be provided by a resident of B.C.

Liu Xiaozong, Meng's husband, leaves B.C. Supreme Court on Dec. 10. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)

The Crown raised concerns around the surveillance and potential hacking, given Meng is a top executive with a telecommuniations giant.

John Gibb-Carsley, a federal prosecutor representing the Attorney General of Canada, has asked the judge to deny Meng's request for bail, saying she has more than enough financial assets to flee and has no connection to Vancouver.

Ehrcke is expected to rule on bail Tuesday.

She is being held on a provisional warrant and the U.S. has 60 days to make an extradition request.

Supporters of Meng rallied outside of B.C.'s Supreme Court on Monday. Bail hearings for the detained executive have drawn droves of onlookers, supporters and international media, with lineups snaking out of the building and around courthouse steps. (The Canadian Press)

Meng's case has rattled international financial markets and threatened the fragile trade relationship between the U.S. and China. The B.C. government has already suspended at least one planned meeting in China in light of the executive's arrest.

Hours before Tuesday's hearing, news broke that a former Canadian diplomat — who worked as a political lead for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's visit to Hong Kong in 2016 — had reportedly been arrested in China.

News of Michael Kovrig's detention comes after China warned Canada of "consequences" for Meng's arrest — but it's not clear if there is any link between the two cases.