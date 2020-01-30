Drawn to Canada by love of winter, Chinese artist in hospital after car crash in Prince George, B.C.

A Chinese artist visiting Canada to take in winter scenery is in hospital following a serious vehicle crash in northern B.C.

Huang Fei was touring B.C. and Alberta after striking up friendships with Canadian artists who had visited his ceramics studio in the city of Jingdezhen in eastern China.

He and his host, Prince George sculptor Leanna Carlson, were involved in a collision with a logging truck along Highway 97 in Prince George on Tuesday morning.

Carlson has minor injuries, but Huang had to be airlifted to hospital in Vancouver for surgery after damaging his spine, said friend and fellow artist Trudy Golley.

"His injuries are really serious," Golley said. "We're all just shattered."

In an interview with CBC in Prince George on Jan. 17, Huang described meeting Carlson and arguing over what mountains look like.

"I had no idea what Canada's mountains, snow mountains [looked like]," he said. "[They] look like ice cream."

Carlson and Golley, who lives in Red Deer, first partnered to bring Huang Fei to Canada in 2014.

On that trip, he taught classes in Nova Scotia, Alberta and B.C., and learned to ski at Powder King Mountain Resort, 200 kilometres north of Prince George.

"I'm so happy when I ski," he said. "I see a different winter landscape."

Following that trip, Huang was invited to tours in Australia and Wales. He spent most of January 2019 touring Canada a second time, and was scheduled to go back home to China when the crash occurred.

Golley said the status of his recovery is still unclear, but there was some positive news when Huang squeezed Carlson's hand after coming out of surgery.

In the meantime she's organized a fundraiser to support Huang and his wife and young son, who are still at home in China, to help cover the costs of recovery and transportation.

Donations are coming in from around the world as news of the crash spreads throughout the international arts community.

"He's just touched the hearts of so many people," Golley said. "He's just such a wonderful and generous and warm people that everyone just kind of connects with him."

Listen to an interview with Huang Fei and Leanna Carlson in Prince George prior to the vehicle crash by clicking the play button below:

When Leanna Carlson travelled from Prince George to the Jingdezehen region of China to learn new artistic styles, she struck up a friendship with Huang Fei. That friendship brought him to Prince George to learn to ski and see winter landscapes. The CBC's Andrew Kurjata speaks to the pair. 6:00

