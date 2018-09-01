How to help your child deal with back-to-school anxiety

Going back to school with more structured days can be an anxiety-inducing time for some children and youth, according to Dr. Susan Baer, a psychiatrist at B.C. Children's Hospital.

"I think transitions are always a little bit hard for everyone," she told On the Coast host Gloria Macarenko.

Some children may get stressed by the uncertainty of transitioning into a new grade or a new school.

Worries can include what teachers they will have, whether their friends are in the same class or whether the work is going to be too hard, said Baer.

While some children will be dealing with common feelings of stress, others may have impairing anxiety disorders.

"Those rates have gone up. Some of that is due to [the fact] that we're getting better at recognizing it and not labelling kids as problem kids," Baer said.

Help with the transition

Parents should look for signs their children are experiencing heightened anxiety. This might include a reluctantance to go to school in the morning, dificulty separating from their parents or not sleeping well.

Stress might also manifest itself physically through headaches and stomach aches, said Baer.

"Kids may not recognize they're worried. But their bodies are acting out the anxiety."

Some children may get stressed by the uncertainty of transitioning into a new grade or even a new school. (Robin Loznak/The Associated Press)

If a parent notices their child is struggling more than usual with going back to school, they should try and find out exactly what their concerns are, said Baer.

"The first step is to really set aside some time and stop and listen to your child and ask questions."

Parents can try taking their children to visit the school ahead of the first day, in order to get familiar with the building and greet teachers, said Baer.

Get more exercise

Baer said that the number of anxiety disorders among children could also be increasing because they are getting less exercise and are spending more time on electronics.

"I think it's really important to recognize that that connection between physical health and mental well being is really strong," she said.

Parents should make sure that they are also getting exercise, eating healthy and going to bed at a reasonable time, said Baer.

"Ultimately, parental modelling is one of the main ways kids learn."

Listen to the full interview here:

Dr. Susan Baer, psychiatrist at BC Children's Hospital, gives her tips for parents and kids to support good mental health habits for the whole academic year. 6:32

With files from On the Coast