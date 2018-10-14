How to get your gardening fix during the fall season

Summer may be over, but gardening doesn't have to be. Gardeners can still plant during the fall, and prepare for next year's growing season.

Innessa Roosen, an apprentice gardener at Vancouver's VanDusen Botanical Garden, says now is a good time to renovate garden beds — dividing perennials and transplanting shrubs and trees.

Fall is the perfect time for transplanting because the ground hasn't frozen yet. It is still usable for planting and growth, says Roosen.

"What people don't realize is that it's actually the best time to plant perennials, shrubs and trees right now. Because the soil is very warm [and] there's lots of precipitation," Roosen told On the Coast guest host Margaret Gallagher.

What to grow in the fall

Kale is a plant that can often last through the winter, especially if gardeners plant winterbor kale, a particularly hardy variety, according to Roosen.

"It really depends on what the winter looks like. But I've had kale survive throughout the entire winter and well into spring. It just depends on how much frost we have," says Roosen.

She says kale can be sweeter once it's endured a frost.

The fall season is a great time to plant tulip bulbs, says Innessa Roosen, an apprentice gardener at Vancouver’s VanDusen Botanical Garden. (Trevor Wilson/CBC)

But Roosen says the best crop to plant in the fall months is garlic.

"Thanksgiving signals the time to plant garlic … I think [it's] our most precious crop."

Because garlic naturally repels pests and fungus, Roosen says planting it in the fall is important for other veggies in a garden.

Preparing for spring

Fall is bulb-planting season for those who want to grow flowers like tulips and daffodils, says Roosen. They will start to surface in March.

She suggests pulling out decomposing veggies and removing all the weeds and roots. Distributing manure and mulching your garden will help prepare it for the spring, according to Roosen.

"That's the most important thing — allowing that soil structure to maintain itself. You should mulch six inches on top, and then throw on leaves. [This] protects the soil from weed seeds."

In the spring, remove the leaves, and the soil will be fresh and fertilized for planting, says Roosen.

Knowing what kind of light your garden gets throughout the day is key to figuring out what and where to plant.

"The most important thing is to really get to know your garden … Really understand where the sun comes and how long you have the sun."

With files from On the Coast.