How to find the 2019 federal election results and analysis
Listen, watch and read CBC’s special in-depth coverage of the election
Canada votes on Monday, Oct. 21 to decide who will govern the country and CBC has got it covered with real-time results and in-depth analysis.
This is where to find a breakdown of the 2019 federal election.
Where to go online
All the latest news is posted to cbc.ca/bc.
A live blog focusing on B.C. results and headlines starts at approximately 5 p.m. PT, with updates from reporters in the field.
The live results page will be up all night on the CBC News App or cbcnews.ca with real time results — look up a specific riding, create a personal watch list and stay updated.
On social media, a livestream of what's happening starts at 3:30 p.m. PT and can be watched on:
- CBC Vancouver Facebook
- CBC Daybreak South Facebook
- CBC Daybreak North Facebook
- CBC Radio West Facebook
- CBC Kamloops Facebook
- CBC Victoria Facebook
- CBC Vancouver Youtube
- CBC British Columbia Twitter
Where to listen
Tune into CBC Radio One's special election night coverage, or hear it on the CBC Listen app.
Coverage begins at 4 p.m. PT with Susan Bonner of the World At Six and Chris Hall, national affairs editor and host of The House, to bring the latest results and the stories behind the numbers.
Later in the evening, CBC Vancouver's Stephen Quinn, Michelle Eliot and Mike Killeen will break down the results and what they mean for British Columbians specifically.
Where to watch
Watch Canada Votes 2019: Election Night starting at 3:30 p.m. PT on CBC TV, CBC News Network, Gem, cbcnews.ca and the CBC News App.
A team of journalists and hosts, led by The National's Rosemary Barton, will be sharing the results as they come in.
- Coverage starts earlier in the day with a special election day edition of Power and Politics with Vassy Kapelos that runs from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. PT on CBC News Network.
- Then CBC's Vassy Kapelos, Duncan McCue and the At Issue panel, along with guest analyst Peter Mansbridge, will be providing context and analysis.
- Political reporters will be live from the federal parties' headquarters.
- The National's Adrienne Arsenault will examine the integrity of our democratic process in real time.
- Host and senior correspondent David Common will be bringing the story from many swing ridings throughout the evening, giving insight into how those voters are feeling and what the results show.
- Front Burner host Jayme Poisson will helm a panel of high-profile Canadian stakeholders who aren't afraid to speak up and bring fresh takes and reactions to the results.
- After the results are in and the leaders have spoken, stay with Wendy Mesley for the after-election show.