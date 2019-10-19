How to find the 2019 federal election results and analysis

Canada votes on Monday, Oct. 21 to decide who will govern the country and CBC has got it covered with real-time results and in-depth analysis.

This is where to find a breakdown of the 2019 federal election.

Where to go online

All the latest news is posted to cbc.ca/bc .

A live blog focusing on B.C. results and headlines starts at approximately 5 p.m. PT, with updates from reporters in the field.

The live results page will be up all night on the CBC News App or cbcnews.ca with real time results — look up a specific riding, create a personal watch list and stay updated.

On social media, a livestream of what's happening starts at 3:30 p.m. PT and can be watched on:

Where to listen

Tune into CBC Radio One's special election night coverage, or hear it on the CBC Listen app.

Coverage begins at 4 p.m. PT with Susan Bonner of the World At Six and Chris Hall, national affairs editor and host of The House, to bring the latest results and the stories behind the numbers.

Later in the evening, CBC Vancouver's Stephen Quinn, Michelle Eliot and Mike Killeen will break down the results and what they mean for British Columbians specifically.

Top row, from left: Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh. Bottom, from left: Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, BQ Leader Yves-François Blanchet, People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier. (CBC News)

Where to watch

Watch Canada Votes 2019: Election Night starting at 3:30 p.m. PT on CBC TV, CBC News Network, Gem, cbcnews.ca and the CBC News App.

A team of journalists and hosts, led by The National's Rosemary Barton, will be sharing the results as they come in.