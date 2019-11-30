'I don't really sleep': Surviving a freezing B.C. winter when you have no home
Blow dryers and blankets are some of the things people use to stay warm
Kelowna and Prince George are just a few of the many cities across British Columbia that are struggling with increasing homelessness.
Earlier this week in Kelowna, the city shut down a growing tent city on a downtown street and opened up two parks where people can camp at night. The city's shelters are full and a winter shelter location still hasn't been identified.
Meanwhile, in Prince George some say they have to line up early in the day to be able to secure a shelter spot.
With temperatures expected to continue to drop well below freezing, this is what some people are doing to survive the sub-zero temperatures while living without a home.
Friends Leonard Willard and Star Quaw try to look after each other in Prince George. They say it's tough to get spots in a shelter. "It's hard to sleep in the cold," said Quaw.
"I don't really sleep. I sleep maybe once a week," added Willard.
When they can't get a spot inside, they cover up with a tarp and try to find somewhere to plug in a hair-dryer they have.
"It warms you up," said Willard.
Jolene Hansen — who is from Fort St. James and now lives in Prince George — has survived two decades of homelessness.
"There used to be a spot behind the City Hall where the heat used to come out. That was one of the spots I used to sleep at night. I stayed there one whole winter. They shut it off now," said Hansen.
Trevor Charles, who was homeless for four years in Prince George, would line up early to get into a shelter.
"If you're not there right at the right time to get a bed, you're probably going to sleep outside for the night," he said.
"If you're the 15th guy or 14th guy, you're probably not going to get a bed."
Gina Thomson, sleeps in a tent in a Kelowna park designated for people who don't have shelter during the night. She said being in an open park instead of on a downtown street means the cold wind off Okanagan Lake isn't blocked by buildings.
Thomson said she wears about five layers of clothing to stay warm and has a bag filled with blankets.
With files from Brady Strachan, Daybreak South and Daybreak North
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.