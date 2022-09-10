This story is part of Amy Bell's Parental Guidance column, which airs on CBC Radio One's The Early Edition.

Before the pandemic, I wouldn't say I was the most involved parent, but I volunteered whenever I could and always enjoyed the camaraderie at pickup time.

Other parents are a great source of info — or gossip, if you prefer — and it helped me to feel connected and "in the loop." Of course, the pandemic stripped most of that away, and for more than two years, I've been relegated to a handful of Zoom conferences and emails to stay informed while waiting on the street for my kid to get out of school.

As classes have returned with most COVID-19 protocols lifted, what will the school community look like now?

Some families fear they will be forgotten

Some families who felt excluded even prior to the pandemic worry the situation will be even more unequal.

For Coleen Jones, there are many factors preventing her and her 12-year-old from returning to school. Even before the pandemic, Jones, who is immune-compromised, had to advocate for her daughter to be screened for autism and other learning issues and fight to be seen as equal while receiving social assistance.

She felt even more alone during the pandemic and is very worried that she will once again be forgotten due to her health concerns and her economic status.

"There was still a lot of frustration because it's been since Grade 1 that I've been advocating for my daughter, said Jones. Even before [the pandemic], I felt there was a lot of disconnect and lack of communication and lack of respect for parents on social assistance who are bringing up concerns. "

And Jones strongly feels that there still needs to be a focus on families who cannot safely return to school at this stage of the pandemic and more support for them.

"Maybe set up a forum on the public website where parents can join ... so that we can connect with other parents in isolation in the community, so our kids can connect and play games online with each other. And have that socialization."

What does "normal" look like now?

For some, pandemic school protocols are all they know. Many kids started elementary school during the pandemic, and so neither they nor their parents really know what "normal" is like.

Brian Cant and his husband Kyle were anxious about their daughter Aubrey starting kindergarten last year; between masks, social distancing and lack of interaction with other students, they were understandably concerned.

But thanks to the efforts of so many parents reaching out to connect and share, they said they truly feel a sense of community. And Cant especially commends Aubrey's teacher for sustaining that bond.

"We had the ultimate rockstar kindergarten teacher," Cant said. "She would create videos of what the kids were doing in class, and then at the end of the year, she had stitched them all together for an entire overview of the school year. We weren't in the class for months and months, but she did her best. She adapted to the pandemic with a unique teacher perspective."

And while Cant is beyond happy to see less focus on global health and more emphasis on things like math and reading, he is a little worried about what will be expected of him now that parents are welcome and perhaps expected to pitch in a lot more.

"I've been warned by parents whose children are a lot older about how much the school wants you to participate and volunteer. We'll put in what we feel is the right amount. I'm wary of what it could look like, but I really don't know!"

So what are some ways to re-establish bonds if your kids are returning full-time to school? While suggesting someone join the parent advisory committee can strike terror in their hearts, the PAC can be a huge source of connection and information that will kickstart your sense of school spirit.

Chris Schultz-Lorentzen is the president of the B.C. Confederation of Parent Advisory Councils and says aside from reaching out to your PAC to see where you might be able to help out, parents should know that anything they can do at the school has an impact.

"They should look for volunteer opportunities that may be in the school, such as volunteering in the library or extracurricular activities," said Chris Schultz-Lorentzen.

"It really does has a big impact on kids in the school. Especially for your own children that see that demonstration of volunteerism. And you get to connect with other kids and the teachers and the staff."

Schools can be an incredible source of comfort and support for students and their families. But they can also be a source of frustration — and the pandemic has only amplified that for many.

While I welcome the chance to be more present in any aspect of my children's lives, I do hope we continue to provide support and true connection to those who still can't physically be at the school or participate fully.

Most importantly, I want to wish every student good luck on their path this year, wherever it may take them. We've all learned a lot from the pandemic, and I hope we continue to use those lessons.