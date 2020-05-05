This story is part of Amy Bell's Parental Guidance column, which airs on CBC Radio One's The Early Edition.

For a lot of people, myself included, Dr. Bonnie Henry's past musings of a "post-pandemic" summer seem like a bright and sunny light at the end of a tunnel that has grown dim.

We are still working hard to bend the curve, stricter travel measures are in place, vacation plans have been put on hold, and despite more people getting vaccinated, there is still a lot of fear and isolation.

As the end of the school year looms, parents are in that familiar spot of wondering "what the heck do I do with my kids all day while I'm working?"

We have a lot of practice

Summer holidays at the best of times can be a bit of a hodgepodge of child-care options, and with some grandparents still out of the picture to help out and playdates at a friend's house not a guarantee, are camps still an option?

Thankfully, yes, and it's nearly full steam ahead for most communities.

Unlike last summer, when many camps were forced to cancel and parents had few options available, most organizations are very confident that everything will go forward.

Christine Pilkington, a local parenting expert and founder of the blog, Vancouvermom.ca, says while last year was a confusing time for everyone, we all have a lot of experience under our belt when it comes to coping with COVID-19.

"They've got their sanitation protocols in place, the messaging down. In addition to that, the kids have it all figured out," said Pilkington. "We've been drilling it into them the past year — all of the distancing, the mask wearing. Even the parents, too. There's a lot more confidence. "

And day camps fall under child care and not just an extracurricular activity, so that greatly reduces the chance of them getting cancelled unless absolutely necessary.

But even if day camps are an option, not everyone is rushing to sign up for them this year.

Many organizations are confident plans for summer camps will move forward. (LM Otero/The Associated Press)

Vancouver mother of twin girls Megan Cindric is just not comfortable with the idea of expanding their bubble just yet.

"We have lived our lives for the past year following public health guidance and orders very closely. Right now, it seems very worrisome to fling open the gates," explained Cindric.

"We've talked about it and just feel as though the best option, if it's manageable, is to keep our kids out of mix-and-mingle activities."

Being safely social this summer can help kids' mental health

But for many families, camps are necessary to get kids out of the house and cared for while parents are working.

Dr Jeannette Boyd, who is the past president of the B.C. College of Family Physicians, thinks while there are still risks, much like school this past year, the benefits can outweigh them.

"I absolutely think those day camps can be done safely. And we absolutely know how important socializing is for children.

"Those social interactions are key and critical not only for their own mental health and growth and development, but also for parents so they can continue to work and have that self time."

Tell teens to manage expectations

And what about parents with older children?

Know that my 14-year-old has been clinging to the hope that when the calendar turns to summer, she will suddenly be set free to frolic and make up for lost time with her friends.

Should I crush her dreams now or wait a bit?

Dr Boyd has some tips on how parents can get their older kids to safely enjoy the summer, while also managing their expectations.

"Planting that seed now, in particular for our teens who are expecting the world to go back to normal with that endless optimism that our teens have," said Boyd.

"We're not going to be having excessive travel, There's not going to be music festivals. So planting those seeds ... but acknowledging how difficult this really has been for them."

I truly don't want this summer to be another season of discontent. We've come so far, and there are sunnier days ahead in so many ways.

But we need to remain diligent, safe and understanding of everyone's needs.

As Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said earlier this month, "Let's bear down ... so that we can have the summer that all of us desperately, desperately want.

"The sacrifices we are making will pay off. Just trust in the vaccines, trust that you and your family's mental and physical health is paramount and trust in your ability to hang on a bit longer.

And don't forget the sunscreen!!!