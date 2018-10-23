How a trip to Prince George launched Terry Fox's Marathon of Hope

Nearly four decades ago, Terry Fox started his Marathon of Hope by dipping his prosthetic leg in the Atlantic Ocean off the Newfoundland coast.

However, according to brother Darrell Fox, Terry's plans for the ambitious trip started in Prince George, B.C.

Darrell visited the northern B.C. city for the opening of an exhibit dedicated to his brother's life.

In Sept. 1, 1979, Terry took part in the Prince George to Boston Marathon, now called the Labour Day Classic.

Darrell said his brother told his family the race was part of his training for the upcoming Vancouver Marathon.

However, Terry used the race to test his fitness level and endurance for a potential cross Canada run to raise money for cancer research.

Darrell Fox said he's excited for people to see his brother's memorabilia, but it can be emotional to be surrounded by Terry's things. (Nicole Oud/CBC)

"After running the Prince George to Boston Marathon and completing 17 miles (27 kilometres), he realized he's not looking two years down the road," said Darrell. " [He wanted] to start right away."

Terry revealed his plans to his family after crossing the finish line.

"Prince George has always been a special place for our family," said Darrell.

Within seven months, Terry Fox launched his Marathon of Hope.

An exhibit featuring memorabilia from Terry's life and historic journey is now on display at The Exploration Place in Prince George.

The collection includes a pair of Terry's running shoes and one of his prosthetic legs.

It also features gifts Terry received from Canadians during his 143 day, and 5,373 kilometre, run from Newfoundland to Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Dozens of items from Terry Fox's Marathon of Hope are on display in Prince George, including T-shirts, gifts from Canadians and a prosthetic leg. (Nicole Oud/CBC)

Alyssa Tobin, curator at The Exploration Place, said she's honoured to have the exhibit in Prince George.

"It's just so inspirational being around all these things," she said.

The van that accompanied Terry Fox on his Marathon of Hope is also on display at the University of Northern B.C. main campus.