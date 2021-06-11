Housing, public safety, top concerns in Victoria mayoral race

Housing affordability and availability, along with public safety, are top of mind as Victoria voters head to the polls on Oct. 15.

Two-term Mayor Lisa Helps is not running again, and eight people are seeking to replace her, including two sitting councillors: Stephen Andrew and Marianne Alto.

The two took different positions on the city's contentious Missing Middle Housing Initiative. The proposal would rezone the city so that people could build denser housing — like townhouses, duplexes, and triplexes — without needing special approval. After much debate, the current council chose not to vote on the plan — instead leaving it to the next council to decide.

"I think it's an immature policy at the present time," Andrew told On the Island host Gregor Craigie. He says the homes that would be built under the proposal would not be truly affordable.

Instead, he's proposing policies that he says would fast track permit approvals to get a variety of homes built more quickly. They include allowing duplexes on all single-family zoned lots, increased densification along main roads, and offering a property tax holiday for those who develop affordable homes.

Stephen Andrew is running to become mayor of Victoria. He has been a councillor since 2020. (Stephen Andrew)

Alto, who was in favour of the Missing Middle Housing Initiative, would ask a new council to reconsider passing it. She's also suggesting a number of other housing policies, including a property tax holiday for purpose-built rentals, incentives for building rental and affordable housing and working with the province to get unhoused people into homes more quickly.

Marianne Alto, a mayoral candidate in this election, has been a Victoria city councillor since 2010. (CHEK News)

Candidate Brendan Marshall says he'll push for zoning changes that work for neighbourhoods and will also offer incentives for purpose-built rental and affordable housing.

Candidate Rafael Fuentes has written that he does not support the Missing Middle Housing Initiative but has not issued a housing plan. The other four candidates — Lyall Atkinson, Rodney Graham, David Arthur Johnston and Michelle Wiboltt have not released platforms.

Public safety concerns

Candidates have also been weighing in on how to deal with crime. Mayor Lisa Helps has been one of the lead voices as mayors across B.C. called on the province to help them deal with repeat offenders. There is a perceived lack of safety downtown and in neighbourhoods where camping in parks is on the rise.

Alto says they are complex problems which the city is working on with the involvement of bylaw and police officers. She's proposing to increase funding for civilian community crisis response teams and create an "ambassador" or "block manager" position for Pandora Street to co-ordinate among service providers on the block where the city's street homeless population is concentrated.

Alto also told On the Island host Gregor Craigie that the issues surrounding homelessness are complex and not just a problem for the city. While she's suggesting the city take measures, she said it must "do so holistically, and with an eye to who's really responsible for providing long-term solutions, and that's the province."

Public safety, battles over bike lanes, and solving the housing shortage: We'll hear from candidates for Victoria mayor about where they stand on the issues facing the next city council. Gregor Craigie spoke with Marianne Alto and Stephen Andrew, two current Victoria municipal councillors who are running for the office of mayor.

Stephen Andrew says, as mayor, he would create a task force to "Improve public safety and community wellness," which would, among other things, make recommendations to reduce the perception of crime, the number of overdose calls, and stress-caused time off for police, bylaw officers, and firefighters.

Brendan Marshall says he would set "firm boundaries" around camping and open drug use and would work with other levels of government to improve mental health and addiction facilities.

Lyle Atkinson says he believes the city should leave problems such as drug addiction and homelessness to other levels of government.

Victoria voters will elect a new mayor and eight new councillors on Oct. 15. Candidate profiles and other voting information can be found on the City of Victoria website.