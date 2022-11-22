B.C. government announces new minister to focus solely on housing
Premier David Eby made the announcement at a housing conference Tuesday
The B.C. government has announced it will appoint a minister focused solely on delivering housing to British Columbians.
Premier David Eby made the announcement Tuesday at the Sheraton Wall Centre in Vancouver, where government representatives and stakeholders have gathered for the 2022 Housing Central Conference this week.
Eby said it is the first time in history the province will have a dedicated minister of housing who does not have other portfolios on their plate.
Historically, housing issues have been a small part of larger ministerial responsibilities with no consistency as to what ministry shares the housing portfolio. The current minister responsible for housing, Murray Rankin, is also the minister of Indigenous relations and reconciliation.
The news comes in the wake of two announcements Eby made Monday to try to increase housing stock in the province.
On Monday, Eby and Rankin introduced new laws to remove discriminatory age and rental restrictions in stratas and to create a new working relationship between the province and municipal governments to set local housing targets.
"We can't leave any housing on the table," said Eby Tuesday, referring to his prior announcements.
With files from Bridgette Watson and Canadian Press
