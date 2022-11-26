Content
House 'shuddered' as small earthquake strikes near Tofino, B.C.

People living in parts of Vancouver Island felt the ground shake on Friday evening as a 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck near Tofino, B.C.

No damage reported, no tsunami warning after 'lightly felt' 4.8-magnitude quake

CBC News
A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck on Nov. 25, 2022 to the northwest of Tofino. (fokke baarssen/Shutterstock)

According to Earthquakes Canada, the "lightly felt" quake happened at about 7:50 p.m. PT, about 34 kilometres northwest of Tofino.

No damage has been reported, and a tsunami is not expected.

Former Tofino mayor and current Minister of Land, Water & Resource Stewardship Josie Osborne tweeted that her "whole house shuddered" during the quake.

 

Osborne also reminded local residents to sign up for tsunami alerts.

Friday's shake followed a 4.0-magnitude quake on Thursday, about 288 kilometres southwest of Tofino.

A red star on a map shows the approximate location of an earthquake on Nov. 25, 2022.
A red star on a map shows the approximate location of an earthquake on Nov. 25, 2022. (Earthquakes Canada)
