House 'shuddered' as small earthquake strikes near Tofino, B.C.
No damage reported, no tsunami warning after 'lightly felt' 4.8-magnitude quake
People living in parts of Vancouver Island felt the ground shake on Friday evening as a 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck near Tofino, B.C.
According to Earthquakes Canada, the "lightly felt" quake happened at about 7:50 p.m. PT, about 34 kilometres northwest of Tofino.
No damage has been reported, and a tsunami is not expected.
Former Tofino mayor and current Minister of Land, Water & Resource Stewardship Josie Osborne tweeted that her "whole house shuddered" during the quake.
Wow! Felt that 4.8M earthquake here in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Tofino?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Tofino</a> just a few minutes ago. The whole house shuddered.<br><br>Another good reminder to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/beprepared?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#beprepared</a>. ➡️ <a href="https://t.co/GDwtPp60mi">https://t.co/GDwtPp60mi</a>—@Josie_Osborne
Thanks <a href="https://twitter.com/TofinoCA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TofinoCA</a> for the alert of NO TSUNAMI WARNING! Anyone who lives in Tofino or visits the West Coast can sign up for alerts here: <a href="https://t.co/SWYNxdhhKI">https://t.co/SWYNxdhhKI</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/tsunami?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#tsunami</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/beprepared?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#beprepared</a> <a href="https://t.co/rOwlzxVYb4">pic.twitter.com/rOwlzxVYb4</a>—@Josie_Osborne
Osborne also reminded local residents to sign up for tsunami alerts.
Friday's shake followed a 4.0-magnitude quake on Thursday, about 288 kilometres southwest of Tofino.
