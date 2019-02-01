2 in hospital after house fire in Vancouver's South Cambie area

2 people are in hospital after a house fire in the South Cambie neighbourhood Thursday night.

The fire started in the upstairs living room of a house on 18th Avenue near Ash Street just before 10:00 p.m.

A neighbour says they saw the fire burning inside the room and two people escaping through the front door.

Vancouver Fire says the two residents were the only ones in the house at the time. They were taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Crews contained the fire to the upstairs suite. A fire investigator is looking into the cause.