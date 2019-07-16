Woman dies after being pulled from house fire in Kamloops

A woman who was pulled from her burning home in Kamloops, B.C., has died from her injuries.

The fire broke out at the house on Grant Road around 3:30 a.m. Monday. Firefighters arrived to find the building engulfed in flame and rescued the woman inside. She was taken to Royal Inland Hospital in critical condition.

RCMP said the woman later died. Cpl. Jodie Shelkie said the fire is considered suspicious and investigators are working to determine how it began.

The officer said two youths taken into custody Monday morning have since been released.

"Their involvement in this fire, if any, is still under investigation," a statement read.