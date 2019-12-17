'Our crews did everything they could:' 1 dead after house fire in Burnaby

One person is dead after a house fire in the Capitol Hill neighbourhood of Burnaby, B.C., overnight.

Fire crews battled heavy smoke and flames as they pulled one of the residents out from the top floor of the burning house near Dundas Street and Ranelagh Avenue.

First responders were seen preparing to transport the victim to hospital. However, the victim did not survive their injuries.

"Our crews did everything they could," said Burnaby Fire Department Deputy Chief Chris Bowcock. "We send our best wishes out to the family."

Firefighters responded to a two-alarm house fire in Burnaby’s Capitol Hill neighbourhood early Tuesday morning. (Gian Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

The fire had made its way through the top floor of the house by the time fire crews arrived at the scene just before 1 a.m. PT Tuesday.

A man was also inside the house at the time but made it out safely.

The fire left the house with extensive damage. The cause is under investigation.