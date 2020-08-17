Today was the hottest day of the year so far in Metro Vancouver

Roland Kjeldsen is no stranger to the heat.

When temperatures creep above 30 C, he likes to leave his Downtown Eastside apartment and take advantage of the weather.

For Kjeldsen, 84, a hot day is a chance to reflect.

"I've been a summer guy all my life," he said, sitting on his walker in a shaded street corner near a convenience store on East Hastings street.

"When I was a young kid I used to walk around with just shorts on in the sun all day — but I can't do that today, at this age anyway," he added with a grin.

Kjeldsen said he likes to mingle with passersby while resting in the shade. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

Kjeldsen, like many Vancouverites, did his best to beat the heat as temperatures across the region soared this weekend.

Sunday marked the hottest day of the year so far in the Metro Vancouver, with temperatures climbing up to 31 C in the city.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the Lower Mainland.

The government agency says a ridge of high pressure built over the South Coast this weekend, with temperatures peaking in the mid-30s on Sunday in Howe Sound and the Fraser Valley.

A cyclist seeks refuge in the shade at Vancouver's Crab Park. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

The beach at Crab Park was among the least crowded beaches in Vancouver Sunday. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

That meant plenty of busy beaches and parks.

Parking lots at Sasamat Lake and White Pine Beach were full before 9 a.m. Sunday morning, according to Metro Vancouver.

Kitsilano Beach was crowded on Sunday as temperatures climbed above 30 degrees. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

Beach-goers enjoy a game of Spikeball during the hottest day of the year in Vancouver. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

Meanwhile, volunteers from The Salvation Army took to the streets to help elderly people and those experiencing homelessness struggling through the extreme heat.

"For a lot of vulnerable people, it's a struggle when it gets this hot," said Mark Stewart, executive director of Ridge Meadows Ministries.

"We're connecting with people, letting them know they can come to our shelter, we have an air-conditioned space where they can cool down, take a shower if they need to, change their clothes and have a meal."

Temperatures are expected to stay high on Monday, but a cool inflow from the Pacific Ocean will likely mean a cooler day than Sunday.

As temperatures climb above 30 degrees, East Vancouver's Deanna Vernelli prefers to cool off using a kiddie pool. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

Many brewery patios, like this one at Parallel 49, were busy with people looking to enjoy a beer in the sun. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

A dog dries off after a cooling swim in the Burrard Inlet. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)