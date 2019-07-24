Hotel Rosewood Georgia workers allege sexual harassment by guests

Workers at Vancouver's Hotel Rosewood Georgia — and their union — allege they've been harassed by hotel guests in the workplace.

Employee Casey Vanderveen is one of more than 10 women who wants the public to know what she's faced while working in Vancouver's hotel industry.

"I have been solicited for sex for tips, endured lewd comments, physically restrained and sexually assaulted," she said in an interview, fighting back tears.

Vanderveen was speaking at a protest outside the hotel this week, organized by Unite Here, Local 40, which represents workers throughout B.C. who work in hotels, food service and airports. The protest was aimed at bringing attention to unsafe working conditions in the industry.

Most of the women at the rally work at the Hotel Rosewood Georgia. They say customers of the upscale hotel where rooms typically go for $500 a night are left with the impression they're allowed to do what they want and now they're demanding more safety measures.

Hotel denies allegations

And 56 per cent of the hospitality union's members are women, according to union president Zailda Chan.

The hotel has denied the allegations. In fact, it's seeking an apology from the union, alleging it has damaged its reputation.

In a statement, the hotel said the Rosewood has a zero-tolerance policy for sexual harrassment. It also said past grievances have been resolved with the exception of one, which it received Tuesday.

That grievance is being addressed by the hotel, the statement said.

Watch Casey Vanderveen describe the harassment said she's faced while on the jo

Casey Vanderveen, an employee at the Hotel Georgia in Vancouver, B.C., talks about the harassment she's experienced in the last 5 years as a restaurant server. 3:00

Vanderveen, a restaurant server at the hotel, says last December a well-known guest came on to her while she was at work and tried to kiss her, before biting her on the neck.

Immediately after, she raised it with her supervisor, but he was dismissive of her claim.

"He said something to the effect of 'I have bigger fires to put out than dealing with your situation.'"

Vanderveen complained again to higher levels of management at the hotel.

Senior level managers and human resources did eventually address her concerns, she said. However their immediate response led her to report the incident to police and her union.

Taking action to protect employees

Stories like Vanderveen's spurred Chan into action.

Along with members of the union, Chan wants a list of banned customers, better protection for women who come forward with allegations of harassment and wearable panic buttons for to be implemented — something that's now happening in some American states.

"It's been shocking to a lot of us that a hotel of this calibre and this level of prestige in the country would actually treat women and allow an environment where women are disrespected," said Chan.

Zailda Chan, president of Unite Here, Local 40 hospitality union, speaks at a press conference regarding the sexual harassment and assault reports from women working in hotels and restaurants in Vancouver on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Meanwhile, Vancouver city councillors Christine Boyle and Jean Swanson have put forward a motion to help protect hotel workers.

"A lot of these women are vulnerable and low-wage so I find the stories hard to hear and also really motivating because we have the chance to really make their lives better and their work better," said Boyle.

Council has since voted in favour of hearing from the workers before moving forward with any rules.